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Pentagon chief threatens to destroy Iranian tankers

World Materials 6 September 2026 06:55 (UTC +04:00)
Pentagon chief threatens to destroy Iranian tankers
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth threatened to destroy Iranian tankers if the attacks continue.

Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. armed forces are capable of striking Iran’s entire tanker fleet and sinking it if Iran continues attacking U.S. Navy ships in the region.

After U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that it had struck three Iranian tankers in response to attacks on U.S. warships, Hegseth wrote on social media: "If Iran opens fire on American ships, we will destroy their tankers. All they have to do is not open fire on the U.S. Navy."

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