Tajikistan reveals oil and gas production data for 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Crude oil and natural gas production in Tajikistan amounted to 36.6 million somoni ($3.97 million) from January through July 2026, down 38.1% year-on-year.

This was announced by the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the Statistics Agency, in July 2026 alone, output in the crude oil and natural gas extraction sector reached 4.4 million somoni ($477,000), increasing by 20% compared with the same period of 2025.

''For comparison, production in this segment increased by 43.3% in July 2025 compared with July 2024, while output from January through July 2025 doubled year-on-year. Overall mining production amounted to 10.37 billion somoni ($1.12 billion) from January through July 2026, representing 93% of the level recorded in the same period of 2025. In July, mining output totaled 1.57 billion somoni ($170.68 million), or 93.9% of the July 2025 level,'' the Agency noted.

Overall industrial production reached 39.46 billion somoni ($4.28 billion) from January through July 2026, increasing by 13.1% year-on-year. In July, industrial output amounted to 5.74 billion somoni ($621.49 million), up 9.4% compared with July 2025.

The Trend’s analysis indicates that Tajikistan’s crude oil and natural gas extraction sector showed mixed dynamics in the first seven months of 2026, with a decline in cumulative output despite growth recorded in July.

The 38.1% year-on-year decrease from January through July contrasts with the twofold increase recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. At the same time, the 20% year-on-year increase in July 2026 indicates an improvement in monthly production compared with the same month of the previous year.

The figures also show that the segment’s performance differs from overall industrial activity, which continued to expand during the reporting period. The development of oil and gas extraction will therefore remain one of the factors influencing the composition of Tajikistan’s mining sector.