U.S. strikes three Iranian tankers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had carried out strikes against three Iranian oil tankers.

“CENTCOM forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on September 5 after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy vessels patrolling regional waters,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Downy tanker near Kharg Island and the Stark 1 tanker near the port city of Jask were disabled.

“U.S. forces also destroyed the empty Kylo tanker in the Gulf of Oman,” the command said.

