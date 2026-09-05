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U.S. strikes three Iranian tankers

Iran Materials 5 September 2026 19:57 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. strikes three Iranian tankers
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had carried out strikes against three Iranian oil tankers.

“CENTCOM forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on September 5 after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy vessels patrolling regional waters,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Downy tanker near Kharg Island and the Stark 1 tanker near the port city of Jask were disabled.

“U.S. forces also destroyed the empty Kylo tanker in the Gulf of Oman,” the command said.

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