Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. This week, the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
August 24
|
1.7000
|
August 31
|
1.7000
|
August 25
|
1.7000
|
September 1
|
1.7000
|
August 26
|
1.7000
|
September 2
|
1.7000
|
August 27
|
1.7000
|
September 3
|
1.7000
|
August 28
|
1.7000
|
September 4
|
1.7000
|
Average price per week
|
1.7000
|
Average price per week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0062 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0104 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9718 manat per euro.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
August 24
|
1.9860
|
August 31
|
1.9703
|
August 25
|
1.9814
|
September 1
|
1.9730
|
August 26
|
1.9825
|
September 2
|
1.9680
|
August 27
|
1.9814
|
September 3
|
1.9712
|
August 28
|
1.9797
|
September 4
|
1.9765
|
Average price per week
|
1.9822
|
Average price per week
|
1.9718
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0185 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.05752 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.96198 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
August 24
|
2.0505
|
August 31
|
1.9764
|
August 25
|
2.0293
|
September 1
|
1.9699
|
August 26
|
2.0265
|
September 2
|
1.9551
|
August 27
|
2.0202
|
September 3
|
1.9506
|
August 28
|
1.9710
|
September 4
|
1.9579
|
Average price per week
|
2.0195
|
Average price per week
|
1.96198
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0353 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
August 24
|
0.0354
|
August 31
|
0.0352
|
August 25
|
0.0353
|
September 1
|
0.0352
|
August 26
|
0.0353
|
September 2
|
0.0352
|
August 27
|
0.0353
|
September 3
|
0.0352
|
August 28
|
0.0352
|
September 4
|
0.0351
|
Average price per week
|
0.0353
|
Average price per week
|
0.0352