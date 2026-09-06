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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 6 September 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. This week, the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

August 24

1.7000

August 31

1.7000

August 25

1.7000

September 1

1.7000

August 26

1.7000

September 2

1.7000

August 27

1.7000

September 3

1.7000

August 28

1.7000

September 4

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0062 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0104 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9718 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

August 24

1.9860

August 31

1.9703

August 25

1.9814

September 1

1.9730

August 26

1.9825

September 2

1.9680

August 27

1.9814

September 3

1.9712

August 28

1.9797

September 4

1.9765

Average price per week

1.9822

Average price per week

1.9718

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0185 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.05752 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.96198 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

August 24

2.0505

August 31

1.9764

August 25

2.0293

September 1

1.9699

August 26

2.0265

September 2

1.9551

August 27

2.0202

September 3

1.9506

August 28

1.9710

September 4

1.9579

Average price per week

2.0195

Average price per week

1.96198

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0353 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

August 24

0.0354

August 31

0.0352

August 25

0.0353

September 1

0.0352

August 26

0.0353

September 2

0.0352

August 27

0.0353

September 3

0.0352

August 28

0.0352

September 4

0.0351

Average price per week

0.0353

Average price per week

0.0352

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