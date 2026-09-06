Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. This week, the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate August 24 1.7000 August 31 1.7000 August 25 1.7000 September 1 1.7000 August 26 1.7000 September 2 1.7000 August 27 1.7000 September 3 1.7000 August 28 1.7000 September 4 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0062 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0104 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9718 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate August 24 1.9860 August 31 1.9703 August 25 1.9814 September 1 1.9730 August 26 1.9825 September 2 1.9680 August 27 1.9814 September 3 1.9712 August 28 1.9797 September 4 1.9765 Average price per week 1.9822 Average price per week 1.9718

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0185 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.05752 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.96198 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate August 24 2.0505 August 31 1.9764 August 25 2.0293 September 1 1.9699 August 26 2.0265 September 2 1.9551 August 27 2.0202 September 3 1.9506 August 28 1.9710 September 4 1.9579 Average price per week 2.0195 Average price per week 1.96198

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0353 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira: