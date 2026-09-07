Azerbaijan plays important role in global climate agenda - Patricia Scotland (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan continues to play an important role in global climate action following COP29, Patricia Scotland, a member of the UK House of Lords and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, told Trend.

She made the statement on the sidelines of the fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku.

“Climate Week comes at a very important moment. Many vulnerable countries are suffering increasingly serious consequences from the climate change we are witnessing. Therefore, this event is an important opportunity to plan how we can deliver real outcomes for the people who need it most,” she said.

According to Scotland, it is important to maintain a multilateral approach to addressing climate challenges and for countries to work together. “It is absolutely vital that we come together and take a comprehensive approach to this interconnected problem. I hope that at this conference we will focus on outcomes — how do we secure the finance, how do we deliver the action, and how do we integrate all of this in a comprehensive way so that we can achieve the outcomes we have set ourselves,” Scotland said.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s role in this process, the former Secretary-General highlighted the importance of the country’s work during COP29. “The work Azerbaijan did during COP29 was critical in this regard. During my time as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, we worked very closely with Azerbaijan. The actions that came out of COP29 have paved the way and created the necessary architecture for us to achieve the outcomes we have set ourselves,” she said.

Scotland also welcomed Azerbaijan’s continued active engagement in the global climate agenda following COP29. “Azerbaijan plays a very important role. It is commendable that following COP29, Azerbaijan did not stop, but continued to act as a partner in the Belém process and is now continuing this cooperation toward Antalya,” she added.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31. Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action. The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.