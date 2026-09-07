Kazakhstan to increase exploration drilling to 120 wells annually

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of exploration and appraisal drilling to up to 120 wells annually in 2027-2028, the ministry’s press service said

Kazakh Energy Vice Minister Yerlan Akbarov made the statement at the KAZDRILLING conference in Atyrau.

According to the ministry, exploration and appraisal drilling is expected to reach around 80 wells in 2026 and up to 120 wells annually in 2027-2028.

Akbarov noted that increasing drilling volumes is necessary to discover new fields and replenish the country’s resource base.

Particular attention is being paid to poorly explored sedimentary basins with significant oil and gas potential. The procedure for allocating such areas has been simplified: following an application, the ministry conducts an auction within 10 working days.

The work program requires seismic exploration covering at least 30% of the area during the first three years, followed by the drilling of exploration wells.

The ministry also highlighted the development of local content. Kazakhstan already has the necessary industrial capabilities. In particular, the Zhigermunaijservis plant in Atyrau produces drill bits, stabilizers and other drilling equipment.

"Our task is to create a sustainable and competitive drilling services market. The result should be new geological discoveries, replenishment of reserves, development of domestic production, creation of qualified jobs and increased tax revenues," Akbarov said.