Azerbaijan expects wind power output to nearly sixfold by year-end, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. “We expect wind power generation to increase nearly sixfold and solar power generation to rise by more than 26% by the end of this year”, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The minister said recent energy crises, along with growing energy demand driven by electrification, digitalization, artificial intelligence and data centers, have shown that a hasty phaseout of fossil fuels does not constitute a successful energy transition.

“The key issue is to build a clean, secure and sustainable energy system at an optimal pace that enables solutions to all environmental challenges. In this new reality, alongside the creation of new generation capacity, the development of power grids, energy storage systems, energy efficiency and the interconnection of energy systems are equally important,” Shahbazov emphasized.

He said the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its COP29 presidency were based on this approach.

“To date, 74 countries have joined the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, 70 countries have joined the Hydrogen Declaration and 64 countries have joined the Green Energy Pledge,” the minister said.

Shahbazov said the strategic vision set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is the core principle of the country’s energy policy.

“This strategic vision is to align energy security with the green transition, use Azerbaijan’s existing energy potential to build a sustainable and low-carbon energy system, while also strengthening our country’s position as a regional green energy hub through the diversification of energy connections,” he added.

According to the minister, alongside the implementation of solar and wind energy projects with a total capacity of approximately 8 GW, power grids are currently being strengthened, energy storage systems are being deployed, the flexibility of the energy system is being increased and new energy interconnectors are being developed.

“The results are already reflected in our energy balance. We expect wind power generation to increase nearly sixfold and solar power generation to rise by more than 26% by the end of this year,” Shahbazov said.

He said the integration of approximately 2 GW of solar and wind capacity into the power grid is planned by the end of next year.

“This will enable a reduction of 2.4 million tons of emissions annually,” the energy minister added.

It should be noted that the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Government and state officials from various countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society, are participating in the events.

As part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events will be held on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda while making an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31. Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action. The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.