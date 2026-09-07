Uzbekistan, Serbia eye new opportunities to expand trade, investment ties

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan and Serbia are exploring opportunities to expand business ties and launch new joint investment projects ahead of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Serbia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Jamil Maksudi, adviser to the chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held a series of meetings with representatives of leading Serbian business organizations and companies.

During talks with Mihail Vesovic, vice president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the head of its international cooperation department, the sides discussed ways to strengthen links between businesses in the two countries.

The discussions focused on expanding the activities of the Uzbekistan-Serbia Business Council and increasing direct business-to-business contacts.

The sides also explored opportunities for joint investment projects in agriculture, particularly in meat production.

Trade and tariff arrangements were also discussed, including ways to make more effective use of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade preferences. The participants also considered opportunities to expand investment cooperation in information and communications technology and the textile and light manufacturing sectors.

“The meetings are aimed at taking cooperation between the business communities of Uzbekistan and Serbia to a new level, increasing investment projects and creating new opportunities to boost bilateral trade,” the Chamber said.

As part of the visit, meetings were also held with representatives of Serbian companies operating in the agribusiness and other sectors. The participants discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation, establishing scientific and technical exchanges, and developing promising joint projects for Uzbekistan’s agricultural clusters.

The meetings were organized with the participation of Viktor Ribich, the representative of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Serbia.