Iran's Petroleum Engineering and Development Company continues cooperation with foreign companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Iran Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) continues its cooperation with foreign companies.

According to the Iranian Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, this was stated by the company's CEO Nasrollah Zarei.

"There are opportunities for Chinese companies to continue investing in various projects. If they express interest, Chinese companies can participate in the development of the Yadavaran and other oil and gas fields," Zarei noted.

Zarei stated that the operation and maintenance of the Yadavaran oil field are currently being carried out by a Chinese company, adding that production from this field did not decline even during wartime.

Commenting on cooperation with Russian companies, the official noted that work is ongoing under two contracts for the development of the Aban, Paydar-e Gharb, Cheshmeh Khosh, Dalpari, and Paydar-e Sharq oil fields. He described the progress on field development and production enhancement as satisfactory.

Zarei added that the application of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) is one of the areas of cooperation with Russian firms, evaluating the steps taken by Russian companies on these projects as appropriate.

It should be noted that due to various sanctions imposed on Iran, the names of foreign companies operating in the country are generally not disclosed. Iran welcomes foreign investments in developing its oil and gas fields, as well as the implementation of modern technologies in field development.