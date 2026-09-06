Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of transit cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The current status of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, transit and border projects, as well as programs for expanding oil and gas cooperation, have been reviewed.

According to the Iranian government's information portal, these issues were discussed during a phone call between Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, Farzaneh Sadegh drew attention to joint meetings held in the fields of gas, electricity, and freight transport, emphasizing the importance of promptly setting up a joint committee to evaluate the outcomes of these discussions.

Stating that Iran's transport infrastructure was damaged during wartime conditions, the Iranian minister noted that the affected roads have been restored and that the process of upgrading roads under existing projects is ongoing.

Sadegh also noted that the positive trajectory in bilateral relations is driven by close cooperation and dialogue between the two presidents and officials at all levels.

For his part, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev touched upon progress on railway projects, noting advancements in the construction of the railway line toward Aghband in Azerbaijan. He added that once work on the Iranian section is completed, this route could play a key role in boosting freight transport capacity.

Mustafayev stressed that the Iranian government's efforts to restore and maintain active transit routes are highly commendable.

In closing, both sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening strategic and economic cooperation.