Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The price of one troy ounce of gold (31.1034768 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 85.47 manat ($50.28), or 1.14%, from August 31 through September 5.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of one troy ounce of gold dropped by 354 manat ($208), or 4.5%, compared to the previous week, to 7,503 manat ($4,410).

Price of one troy ounce of gold:

Date Price Date Price August 24 7,889 manat ($4,340) August 31 7,520 manat ($4,420) August 25 7,864 manat ($4,630) September 1 7,525 manat ($4,393.6) August 26 7,888 manat ($4,640) September 2 7,322 manat ($4,348.6) August 27 7,852 manat ($4,620) September 3 7,544 manat ($4,440) August 28 7,792 manat ($4,580) September 4 7,605 manat ($4,470) Average weekly price 7,857 manat ($4,620) Average weekly price 7,503 manat ($4,410)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.7 manat ($0.4), or 0.6%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of silver dropped by 4.8 manat ($2.8), or 1.7%, compared to the previous week, to 112.02 manat ($65.89).

Price of one troy ounce of silver:

Date Price Date Price August 24 117.18 manat ($68.9) August 31 112.83 manat ($66.37) August 25 115.25 manat ($67.79) September 1 112.84 manat ($66.38) August 26 117.28 manat ($68.99) September 2 108.4 manat ($63.76) August 27 117.29 manat ($69) September 3 112.5 manat ($66.18) August 28 117.22 manat ($68.95) September 4 113.5 manat ($66.76) Average weekly price 116.8 manat ($68.7) Average weekly price 112.02 manat ($65.89)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 8.5 manat ($5), or 0.3%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of platinum decreased by 126.48 manat ($74.4), or 4%, compared to the previous week, to 3,035 manat ($1,790).

Price of one troy ounce of platinum:

Date Price Date Price August 24 3,201 manat ($1,880) August 31 3,066 manat ($1,800) August 25 3,149 manat ($1,850) September 1 3,061 manat ($1,801) August 26 3,171 manat ($1,756) September 2 2,944 manat ($1,730) August 27 3,143.3 manat ($1,849) September 3 3,029 manat ($1,780) August 28 3,143.25 manat ($1,848.97) September 4 3,075 manat ($1,810) Average weekly price 3,161 manat ($1,750) Average weekly price 3,035 manat ($1,790)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 33 manat ($19), or 1.39%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of palladium increased by 32.9 manat ($19.3), or 1.44%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,320 manat ($1,360).

Price of one troy ounce of palladium: