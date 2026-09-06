Iran begins preparations to reactivate Amir-Kabir drilling platform in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Iran's Amir-Kabir semi-submersible drilling platform is preparing for exploration drilling in the deep waters of the Caspian Sea after 10 years.

This is reflected on a statement of the Iran's Caspian Oil Company.

"Iran's Amir-Kabir semi-submersible drilling platform is the country's only facility for drilling in the deep waters of the Caspian Sea. This platform has been out of service since 2016. With the efforts of the Caspian Oil Company, preparatory work is underway on the platform for its major repair, restoration and reactivation," the statement said.

Currently, major repairs are being carried out on this strategic platform, and other issues related to the process are being handled towards organizing a tender and handing over the project to contracting companies.

Projects for overhaul of the spray catcher, excavation system, cranes, industrial pipeline system, and semi-submersible control systems have been submitted to contractors. Engineering operations, procurement, and implementation operations related to these projects are being carried out.

These steps consist of eliminating the deficiencies and decay resulting from its many years of inactivity, restoring its technical and operational capabilities, and carrying out the necessary work to return this platform to operation.

It is noted that last year, the activities of three support vessels for this platform were resumed.

Iran's Amir-Kabir semi-floating platform weighs 14,700 tons and is considered the heaviest offshore platform in Iran. It can generate 11 megawatts of electricity and has a capacity of 120 people. The platform can be used to conduct excavations in water at a depth of 1,000 meters and at a depth of 6,600 meters from the seabed.