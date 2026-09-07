Azerbaijan to launch operation of two green energy corridors from 2032 — minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan will begin operating two green energy corridors from 2032, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Shahbazov made the remarks during the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Week 2026.

The minister said that another strategic priority is to deliver green energy to international markets through regional and interregional connectivity. Shahbazov noted that the feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, with a total capacity of 3,900 MW, has already brought the projects closer to implementation. “Starting from 2032, the first phase of this corridor, as well as the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor, are expected to become operational.

At the same time, concrete measures are being taken to develop new green energy corridors toward Türkiye and Europe through Georgia, the Zangezur Corridor, and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region. Through the diversified energy links being developed, we will contribute to strengthening interregional energy security and reducing emissions beyond Azerbaijan’s borders — across a wider geography,” he said.

Addressing the participants, the energy minister also touched upon COP31, which will be hosted by Türkiye, noting that the clean energy transition and electrification will remain among its key priorities. “Building on the strong legacy of COP29, Azerbaijan will continue supporting the transformation of the energy transition agenda into concrete projects, regional connectivity, and tangible emissions reductions. We believe that the energy system of the future should be not only greener, but also more secure, flexible, and sustainable,” Shahbazov said.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31. Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action. The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.