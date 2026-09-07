Iran’s Masjed Soleyman oil producer prepares to raise output after overhauls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The completion of major overhauls at Iran’s Masjed Soleyman Oil and Gas Production Company will pave the way for an increase in crude oil and gas production.

According to Iran’s South Oil-rich Zones National Company, the company’s CEO, Shahram Zolfoghari, said this at a meeting held in the presence of National Iranian Oil Company CEO Hamid Boverdi.

“Preparations to ensure supplies and improvements to infrastructure have created the conditions for the company to increase and sustain production. Major overhauls and other operations are currently being carried out at the Masjed Soleyman Oil and Gas Production Company to maintain production,” he said.

The company official said that during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22, 2026), a significant volume of operational work was carried out at the company to maintain and increase production. The decline in production expected during a certain period of the year created an opportunity to carry out major maintenance and overhaul work on the company’s facilities.

“Work on laying the 40-kilometer Lab-Sefid pipeline is in its final stage. Some technical tests and a few finishing works remain. Once these works are completed, the pipeline will also be put into operation as production is increased,” he said.

The Masjed Soleyman Oil and Gas Production Company operates under Iran’s South Oil-rich Zones National Company.

The company has 492 oil wells, 16 production facilities and four gas pressure stations. It also operates 12 oil fields and 23 oil reservoirs. The company’s production is reported to exceed 140,000 barrels per day.