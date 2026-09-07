Uzbekistan customs facilitates Shanghai SUS Environment investment project

Photo: the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan’s Samarkand regional customs authorities and representatives of China’s Shanghai SUS Environment have discussed measures to facilitate imports of technological equipment for a major investment project in the region.

This was reflected in the statement by the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on the current status of the investment project, progress on construction work and customs clearance procedures for technological equipment being imported from China.

Sh. Salikhov, head of the Samarkand Regional Customs Department, met with the Chinese investors and outlined the customs authorities’ practical support for ensuring the timely and effective implementation of investment projects.

The participants discussed ways to accelerate customs clearance for imported technological equipment, correctly determine the foreign economic activity commodity codes, and streamline customs procedures.

They also exchanged views on resolving practical issues arising during the implementation of the project.

“The customs authorities are ready to provide practical support to ensure the timely and effective implementation of investment projects, including by facilitating the rapid clearance of imported technological equipment and resolving practical issues,” the department said.

The discussions resulted in agreements to address several existing issues, ensure the prompt customs clearance of imported goods in accordance with established procedures and help keep the investment project on schedule.

According to the customs department, SUS INVIRONMENT SAMARQAND LLC imported more than 5,900 metric tons of goods worth $43.6 million during 2026.

The company also received 76.8 billion soums (about $6.5 million) in customs incentives in connection with the import operations, according to the department.

The cooperation with Shanghai SUS Environment comes as Uzbekistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment and improve administrative procedures for investors implementing projects in the country.

The customs authorities’ focus on faster clearance of imported equipment is intended to help prevent delays in construction and project implementation, while ensuring that imported goods are processed in line with Uzbekistan’s customs regulations.