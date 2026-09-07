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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 7

Economy Materials 7 September 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 7
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The official exchange rates of the Azerbaijani manat against world currencies for September 7 have been announced.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate stood at 1.9739 manat, while one Turkish lira was 0.0351 manat and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9728 manat.

Code Rate
USD 1.7
EUR 1.9739
AUD 1.2249
BYN 0.5701
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.1263
CZK 0.0815
CNY 0.2533
DKK 0.2641
GEL 0.6519
HKD 0.2169
INR 0.018
GBP 2.297
SEK 0.1773
CHF 2.0973
ILS 0.5646
CAD 1.2287
KWD 5.4994
KZT 0.3734
QAR 0.4664
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.5447
MDL 0.0987
NOK 0.1827
UZS 0.0144
PKR 0.6123
PLN 0.4575
RON 0.3759
RUB 1.9728
RSD 0.0168
SGD 1.3413
SAR 0.4527
XDR 2.3322
TRY 0.0351
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0382
JPY 1.0894
NZD 0.9988

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