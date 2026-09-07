Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan trade turnover exceeds $1.2 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Mutual trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has exceeded $1.2 billion.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government, following the remark made by Uzbek Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ravshanbek Alimov, at an event dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence

"Ambassador Alimov added that the figure is expected to reach $2 billion. Furthermore, he highlighted the strategic nature of Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan relations and the high level of trust between the two countries," the information says.

"Thanks to the open and trusting dialogue between the leaders of our countries - Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan; and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Malikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov - Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation is reaching a qualitatively new level in the political, trade and economic, transportation, and cultural and humanitarian spheres," Alimov said.

Trend's analysis suggests that the push to increase trade between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan is increasingly driven by the changing structure of both economies. Uzbekistan is expanding industrial production and looking for additional markets for construction materials, industrial goods, equipment and other manufactured products. Turkmenistan, meanwhile, is entering a new investment cycle that is generating demand for construction, infrastructure and industrial supplies. This creates a natural complementarity: Uzbek producers gain access to a nearby market with growing investment demand, while Turkmenistan can source a wider range of industrial and construction products from a neighboring manufacturing economy.

Another factor is the growing focus on industrial cooperation rather than simple trade. Recent Uzbek-Turkmen business contacts have increasingly centered on joint production, investment projects, and the participation of Uzbek companies in construction and industrial projects in Turkmenistan. This model could help both countries expand trade volumes while also creating new production capacity and supply chains. Against this backdrop, the target of increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion reflects not only a desire to sell more goods, but also an attempt to build a deeper economic relationship based on complementary production and investment needs.