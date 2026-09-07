Kyrgyzstan, EFSD discuss fund’s strategy for 2027-2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) discussed the fund’s new strategy for 2027–2031.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during a working meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Finance Nurbek Akjolov and representatives of the EFSD.

"The sides held consultations on the EFSD Strategy for 2027–2031. The fund presented a draft of its new strategy for 2027–2031. Particular attention was paid to shaping priorities for cooperation with member states over the next five years," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed the status of ongoing projects and potential areas for further cooperation in various sectors.

Meanwhile, the EFSD supports economic development and regional integration in its member states by providing financing for infrastructure, energy, public sector modernization and other development projects. The fund also provides policy-based assistance aimed at supporting structural reforms and improving the investment environment.

In Kyrgyzstan, EFSD-supported initiatives cover areas such as energy, water infrastructure, public finance and social development. Cooperation with the fund is aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth, strengthening infrastructure and creating conditions for further investment and development.