Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji builds new 220-kilovolt energy hub in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerenerji is building a new energy center to meet Baku’s growing electricity demand.

The company said in a press release that, as part of efforts to implement the Baku Master Plan through 2040 and meet the growing energy needs of the expanding Sea Breeze project, as well as Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, it is constructing a 220/110/10-kilovolt substation with a total capacity of 750 megavolt-amperes on the border of Pirshaghi and Novkhani settlements.

According to Azerenerji, construction of the new 220-kilovolt Sea Breeze substation is progressing rapidly on a 5.8-hectare site, with most of the project already completed.

“At the initial stage, extensive land-filling and drainage works were carried out to prepare the site for construction. Drainage and collector systems were also built both around the substation and within the settlement to prevent the accumulation of rainwater and groundwater,” the company said.

Alongside construction of the Sea Breeze substation, underground 220-kilovolt cable lines with a total length of 17.5 kilometers are being installed to integrate the facility into the power system in line with modern urban planning principles. Construction of the strategically important energy facility for Baku is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

According to Teymur Abdullayev, head of Azerenerji’s Public Relations Center, commissioning the 220-kilovolt substation will allow the expansion of Baku’s 220-kilovolt ring power supply network. This will create additional opportunities to distribute electricity flows more efficiently and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the event of outages or maintenance work.

In addition, integrating the substation with the 110-kilovolt network will help reduce the load on existing substations and further improve the reliability of electricity supply in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

Azerenerji emphasized that the new energy center will create additional opportunities to supply electricity to future residential, tourism and business projects, supporting the capital’s long-term urbanization and economic development goals.