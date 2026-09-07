IRENA chief highlights energy transition as economic and strategic priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The energy transition is no longer only a climate requirement, but also an economic and strategic necessity, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (CW4) in Baku.

He noted that commitments made at COP29 should be recalled when discussing energy grids and storage systems. "The energy systems we build in this decade will shape our climate outcomes, economic competitiveness and strategic resilience for decades to come. The transition to renewable energy is not only accelerating, but is also increasingly strengthening the security and resilience of energy systems," La Camera said.

He emphasized that despite regions facing different realities, common priorities include tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, doubling the rate of improvement in energy efficiency, and accelerating investments in grids and storage systems.

The Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (CW4) is being held in Baku until September 11, hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, expansion of international cooperation and strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society from various countries are expected to participate in the events.

Baku Climate Week serves as an international platform for discussions on climate change, energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku's active role in the global climate agenda and contribute to enhancing international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.