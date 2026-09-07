Uzbekistan, China agree to expand parliamentary, interparty cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan and China have agreed to strengthen parliamentary and interparty cooperation as the two countries seek to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership and expand practical ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Chinese delegation led by Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Liu conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev.

The meeting focused on further expanding multifaceted cooperation and practical interaction between Uzbekistan and China in line with agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders.

The sides noted with satisfaction that Uzbek-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented level in recent years, describing the partnership as an all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership.

Trade and investment ties have continued to grow, while the number of joint projects and enterprises involving leading Chinese companies has also increased, according to the Uzbek side.

“Uzbekistan and China have reached a high level of all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership, creating a strong foundation for expanding practical cooperation in a wide range of areas,” the presidential press service said.

Particular attention during the meeting was given to strengthening contacts between the parliaments and political parties of the two countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in higher and vocational education, including through the establishment of branches of leading Chinese universities in Uzbekistan.

The expansion of educational ties is expected to support the development of skilled human capital and provide additional opportunities for academic and professional exchanges between the two countries.

The sides also discussed further steps to implement agreements reached at the highest level and strengthen institutional cooperation.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and China agreed to adopt a joint “road map” aimed at expanding interparliamentary and interparty cooperation.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for more regular exchanges between lawmakers and political parties and further strengthen the institutional foundation of Uzbekistan-China relations.