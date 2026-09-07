Iran uses talks to safeguard its interests - foreign ministry spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Iran is using negotiations as a means of safeguarding its interests, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Speaking at a news conference in Tehran on Sept. 7, Baghaei said negotiations should not be viewed as inherently positive or negative.

“Negotiations in themselves are neither good nor bad. They are used to safeguard the country’s national security and interests,” he said.

Baghaei said that over the past six months, Iran’s diplomatic apparatus, in coordination with other government bodies, had demonstrated its support for the armed forces and solidarity with the Iranian people.

He added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry follows decisions made by the relevant authorities and will make every effort to implement decisions adopted at the level of the Supreme National Security Council.

“The United States and Israel have carried out military attacks against Iran in full view of the world, resulting in a war in the region. This is contrary to all norms and principles of international law,” Baghaei said.

On July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and drones.

While Washington has not ruled out the possibility that Iran could return to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues have left the prospects for a peace process uncertain.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is currently once again almost at a standstill.