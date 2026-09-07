Baku to host forum to attract investors and partners for APRECA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. An APRECA event aimed at attracting investors and partners for member countries of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will take place in Baku in March 2027, the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, Francesco La Camera, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

La Camera made the remark at the event, “Energy geopolitics is reshaping: every country can become an energy power,” held as part of the 2026 Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026).

According to him, IRENA’s “Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia” (APRECA) program, launched during COP29 in Baku, helps attract investment, foster regional cooperation, and ensure sustainable growth.

He named Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan among the current participants in the partnership:

“As part of this cooperation, IRENA organized the Central Asian Investment Forum with Azerbaijan in June of this year during Baku Energy Week. As a follow-up, an event to facilitate business networking among participating countries is planned for March 2027 in Baku as part of the APRECA program.”

Francesco La Camera added that recent geopolitical events have once again demonstrated how vulnerable economies are to volatile fossil fuel prices and supply disruptions.

"Ultimately, energy security means reducing our dependence on disruptions that may occur beyond our control. Thus, electrification offers a direct and practical solution. By electrifying key sectors—such as transportation, buildings, and industry - with electricity from renewable energy sources, countries can reduce their dependence on imported fuels, improve energy efficiency, lower and stabilize electricity costs, and enhance the resilience of their energy systems," La Camera said.

He noted that IRENA believes the next decade should be the decade of electrification.

“This should accelerate the transition to a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy system,” emphasized the IRENA Director-General.

The Fourth Climate Week (CW) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Baku through September 11; it is organized by the Republic of Azerbaijan and overseen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate solutions, the expansion of international cooperation, and the further strengthening of global action to combat climate change as part of these events leading up to COP31.

Representatives of various countries’ governments, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society are expected to participate in the events.

Baku Climate Week is intended to serve as an international platform for discussing issues related to combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

Hosting these events will not only further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda but will also make a significant contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation in the run-up to COP31.