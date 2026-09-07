Iranian MFA sees temporary Hormuz safe passage on horizon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A safe temporary route through the Strait of Hormuz may be established in the coming days in coordination with the International Maritime Organization.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran on September 7.

“It can be said that negotiations between Iran and Oman have reached the final stage. It is likely that in the coming days, an agreement between Iran and Oman on a temporary safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz will be registered with the International Maritime Organization,” he said.

Baghaei noted that some time ago, Iran and Oman, as two coastal states, began serious negotiations to define safe routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Very positive progress has been made during the negotiations.

“If there were disagreements during these negotiations for some time, this was largely due to the influence exerted by certain third parties. Overall, these third parties sought to undermine the negotiation process,” he noted.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.