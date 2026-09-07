Azerbaijan’s Gobustan solar power plant to be commissioned in coming days — state agency director (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan’s Gobustan Solar Power Plant is expected to be commissioned in the coming days, Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Climate Week 2026.

He said the plant is fully ready and has already been connected to the power grid in test mode for verification.

“The plant will be commissioned in the coming days. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads also completed the construction of more than 9 kilometers of roads within 37 days. In other words, the plant is fully ready for operation, has been connected to the grid in test mode and has been tested,” Abdullayev said.

He added that work is continuing to complete the connection of the Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant to the electricity grid by the end of the year.

The agency director also said measurement work is being carried out in areas allocated for offshore wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea.

“An area totaling 111.4 square kilometers has been allocated in three separate sections offshore. Separate desk studies are being conducted for each section, while wind measurements are already being carried out at sea in some areas. These are issues that require a certain amount of time,” Abdullayev said.

According to him, wind measurements to assess the potential are currently being conducted by both local institutions and relevant partners.

“We are also carrying out our own measurements to determine the wind speed. Based on the results, we will move to the second stage, and after the investor selection process is completed, we will be able to move forward in this direction,” he said.

Abdullayev said wind measurements are also being conducted in the liberated districts of Kalbajar and Lachin.

“Measurements there should also be completed soon. We have measurements underway in both Kalbajar and Lachin. Preliminary data indicate that there is significant wind potential. These are very promising areas,” he said.

Abdullayev said the final results would be announced once the measurement period is fully completed.

The Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku, hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event brings together government officials from various countries, representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society.

A number of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action are being held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and contribute to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.