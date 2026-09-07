Uzbekistan discovers new gas condensate field in Kashkadarya region

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan has discovered a new gas condensate field in the Kashkadarya region, with the first exploration well producing an initial 500,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, the Patron gas condensate field is located in Mirishkor district. Authorities issued the clarification after inaccurate reports circulated on social media claiming that a gas explosion had occurred in neighboring Karshi district.

The footage shared online actually shows the testing and commissioning of an exploration well at the newly discovered field, according to the authorities.

Drilling of the No. 1 exploration well began based on the results of 3D seismic surveys conducted in 2025 by China’s BGP.

After drilling was completed, productivity testing of formations at depths of 3,296 to 3,339 meters resulted in the commercial production of natural gas. Initial output from the well is estimated at 500,000 cubic meters per day.

The Patron field is considered relatively small, with preliminary estimates putting its natural gas reserves at about 2.5 billion cubic meters.

The No. 1 exploration well was connected to the gas pipeline and commissioned at 6 a.m. on September 2, 2026.

Specialists from O‘zLITIneftgaz are currently conducting gas-dynamic and gas-condensate studies to determine the well’s actual production capacity.

The commissioning work was carried out with the participation of responsible oil and gas sector organizations, including the sector’s paramilitary unit and O‘zLITIneftgaz specialists. Authorities said industrial, fire, labor, and environmental safety requirements were strictly observed.

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations supervised the necessary organizational and technical measures to ensure safe operations.