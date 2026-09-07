Azerbaijan significantly expands its renewable energy sector — official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan is significantly expanding its renewable energy sector, particularly solar and wind power, and is also exploring new areas such as “green” hydrogen, its derivatives, and geothermal energy, Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Abdullayev made the remark made this statement during the panel discussion “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining Momentum in a Fragmented World,” held as part of the Fourth Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He noted that the global energy transition is entering a new phase. Today’s challenge is no longer simply to expand renewable energy capacity.

“We must ensure the effective integration of renewable energy into our economy, social and industrial transformation, attract investment, and strengthen energy security.

This requires innovation. It requires digitalization and, increasingly, cross-border cooperation. Azerbaijan is significantly expanding its renewable energy sector, particularly solar and wind power, and is also exploring new areas such as green hydrogen, its derivatives, and geothermal energy,” he added.

Abdullayev stated that our goal is not only to increase the share of renewable energy in our national energy system, but also to develop new “green” industries and transform Azerbaijan into a major regional hub for green energy.

"Innovation is a key starting point for achieving this goal. One of our main areas of focus is hydrogen. We are also exploring the potential of geothermal energy. This includes opportunities for district heating, electricity generation, and greenhouse heating, including the innovative use of existing infrastructure. However, today innovation cannot be viewed in isolation from digital transformation. In this context, Azerbaijan is developing an information system for renewable energy sources through digital mapping, integrated databases, and analytical tools,” he emphasized.

The Fourth Climate Week (CW) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Baku through September 11; it is organized by the Republic of Azerbaijan and overseen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate solutions, the expansion of international cooperation, and the further strengthening of global action to combat climate change as part of these events leading up to COP31.

Representatives of various countries’ governments, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society are expected to participate in the events.

Baku Climate Week is intended to serve as an international platform for discussing issues related to combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

Hosting these events will not only further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda but will also make a significant contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation in the run-up to COP31.