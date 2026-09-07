Uzbekistan, China seek to deepen law enforcement cooperation

Photo: the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan and China have agreed to expand cooperation between their law enforcement agencies, with a focus on combating transnational crime, cybersecurity and the use of advanced technologies in policing.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Aziz Tashpulatov met with Wang Xiaohong, China’s minister of public security, at the invitation of the Chinese side, according to Uzbekistan’s Interior Ministry.

The officials emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation under the “Central Asia-China” format and continuing implementation of the 2026-2027 Cooperation Program.

The sides also discussed ways to strengthen practical cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and China.

Uzbek officials expressed appreciation for the contribution of the Chinese government and the Ministry of Public Security to strengthening the material and technical capabilities of Uzbekistan’s Interior Ministry.

Particular attention was given to the Innovative Education Center at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is expected to play an important role in training specialists equipped with modern knowledge and professional skills.

“The development of practical cooperation and the exchange of experience are important for strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies to respond effectively to emerging security challenges,” the Uzbek Interior Ministry said.

The officials placed special emphasis on joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, organized crime and other forms of transnational crime.

Cybersecurity and digital forensics were also high on the agenda, with the sides discussing the exchange of best practices and opportunities to expand practical cooperation.

The meeting also covered potential cooperation in biometric identification, modern forensic technologies, police aviation and the use of drones in law enforcement.

The discussions reflect broader efforts by Uzbekistan and China to strengthen security cooperation alongside their growing economic and political ties.

The two sides exchanged views on priority areas and identified key tasks for further developing bilateral law enforcement cooperation. The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the ministry said.