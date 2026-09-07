IRENA sees further potential for expanding co-op with Azerbaijan (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is interested in further expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Climate Week 2026.

In the interview, he spoke about Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects and international cooperation in the sector. La Camera said that throughout his years at IRENA, the agency has maintained effective cooperation with Azerbaijan, which delivered important results during COP29. “This cooperation allowed us to achieve good results at COP29 on the Energy Storage Pledge, the Green Energy Corridor and other initiatives. I think that broader energy connectivity in Central Asia, increasing system flexibility, and exploring opportunities to access Europe are areas where governments are actively interested. We can continue and further expand our cooperation in this direction,” the IRENA chief said.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s planned green energy connections with Central Asia and Europe and their importance for regional energy security, La Camera emphasized that these projects are crucial for accelerating the energy transition. “These are important plans for the energy transition and its acceleration. Electricity grids, flexibility, interconnection and ensuring system balancing are key issues. Therefore, we welcome all these initiatives,” he said.

Speaking about steps Azerbaijan should take to attract more international investment into renewable energy projects, the IRENA director-general said that government stability and clear targets have already made a significant difference. “I think the stability of the government and its clear ambition are already making an impact. Investments are coming, and more will come in the future. We have learned about these projects, as well as the energy corridor that has passed the feasibility study stage and is expected to deliver results by 2032. I think investments are coming, and Azerbaijan is capable of attracting them,” La Camera added.

The Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (CW4) is being held in Baku, hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of governments, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society from various countries are participating in the events.

The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week feature sessions, panel discussions and other events focused on climate change mitigation, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and contribute to enhancing international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.