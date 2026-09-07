Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov meets German business association chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Chairman of the country's Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms to discuss economic ties.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

“Trade and economic cooperation remains one of the most important areas of bilateral partnership, with particular emphasis on close interaction in medicine, agriculture and other sectors,” the report says.

Berdimuhamedov noted that new medical facilities scheduled to open later this year are equipped with German technologies and equipment.

The statement added that cooperation has also been established with German specialists to support the use of artificial intelligence in the new medical centers.

Harms highlighted the importance of the medical cluster under development in the city of Arkadag and confirmed the German side's interest in expanding partnership and exchanging expertise in the sector.

To note, economic ties between Germany and Turkmenistan have gained momentum in 2026. In July, the German Eastern Business Association led a 30-member business delegation to Turkmenistan, with Executive Director Michael Harms heading the visit. The delegation held meetings with Turkmen government officials responsible for the economy, finance, industry, agriculture, trade, transport, healthcare and other sectors, while visits were also planned to Turkmenbashi, Mary and Arkadag.

According to the German Eastern Business Association, bilateral trade reached €287 million in 2025, up 16% year-on-year, with around €250 million accounting for German exports to Turkmenistan. The association noted that Turkmenistan's large infrastructure and construction projects are creating opportunities for German suppliers of industrial products and technologies. At the same time, the relatively small number of German companies operating in the country indicates further potential for expanding business ties.