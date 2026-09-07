Azerbaijan refunds $131.9 million from state budget in eight months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A total of 224.1954 million manats ($131.9 million) was refunded from Azerbaijan’s state budget to individuals and legal entities from January through August 2026.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance reported the figure.

The refunds covered value-added tax (VAT) paid by individuals on goods purchased in retail and catering, as well as on cultural services, including theater, cinema, museums and concerts, and medical services. They also included VAT refunds for hotel services in areas liberated from occupation, as well as VAT paid by foreign nationals on purchases of goods produced in Azerbaijan for non-production and non-commercial purposes.

In addition, part of the VAT paid on residential and non-residential properties purchased on a cashless basis from entities engaged in construction activities was refunded.

Other refunds included overpaid taxes, state duties, interest and financial penalties.