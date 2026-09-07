Azerbaijan strengthening its role in regional and global energy security — deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan is among the countries making one of the most reliable contributions to energy security both in Europe and globally, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during a panel discussion titled “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining Momentum in a Fragmented World” held as part of the Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (CW4) in Baku.

He noted that natural gas, if managed responsibly, can be part of the solution to the climate crisis. "Perhaps it is not the only solution, but it is certainly part of that role," Soltanov said.

He added that Azerbaijan has the potential to become a regional leader in renewable energy. "I think we can become a leader in renewable energy at the regional level. We have the largest solar power plant and the largest wind power plant in the region, and the share of renewable energy in installed capacity has already reached 31%. By the end of 2027, this figure will be 34%. Our renewable energy generation will almost double this year compared with last year," he said.

CW4 is being held in Baku until September 11 under the organization of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event discusses the practical implementation of climate decisions, expanding international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments, international organizations, expert communities, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society are participating in the events.

Baku Climate Week is focused on climate change mitigation, energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.