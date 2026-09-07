AzerGold conducts first drilling and blasting operation at the Soyudlu (Zod) gold deposit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

AzerGold CJSC has moved to the next stage of development at Soyudlu (Zod), considered the largest gold deposit in the Caucasus. As part of preparations for mine development, the first drilling and blasting operation has been successfully carried out.

The first controlled rock blast was conducted in accordance with the approved technical design and safety requirements. Prior to the operation, the safety perimeter was secured, warning signals were issued, and all necessary control measures were put in place in the area. Following the blast, the site was inspected by specialists to confirm its safety.

It should be noted that since August 2025, extensive geological studies, topographic surveying and drilling operations with a total depth of 18,000 metres have been carried out at the deposit. Based on the results of the geological exploration and appraisal works, the recoverable remaining reserves of the Soyudlu gold deposit have been estimated at 1.03 million ounces in accordance with the JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) standard, an internationally recognised framework for the economic evaluation of mineral deposits.

The first blasting operation marks an important step towards bringing the deposit’s resources into economic circulation and transitioning the mine into the active production phase.

AzerGold CJSC has also begun implementing advanced geotechnical monitoring technology at the Soyudlu mine. Given the mine’s geotechnical instability and the activity of various exogenous geological processes, the GroundProbe SSR-OMNI radar slope stability monitoring system has been commissioned to enable continuous monitoring of these processes.

Equipped with an early-warning function, the system enables potential risks to be identified in advance and preventive measures to be taken to mitigate the risk of landslides. Its implementation will contribute to ensuring the safety of personnel and heavy equipment during production operations, as well as preventing disruptions and additional costs that may arise from potential slope failures.

Alongside mine development, work is also continuing the development of technological solutions for ore processing. Based on the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics of Soyudlu ore, as well as the results of the tests conducted, the need to apply flotation technology at the initial processing stage has been established. To this end, technical and economic assessments are being carried out to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a modern flotation processing facility.

The commissioning of the mine will contribute to increasing production capacity in Azerbaijan’s mining sector and boosting revenues to the state budget, while also creating new employment opportunities in the Kalbajar district and supporting local economic activity and social development.

At the current stage, a total of 236 people, including contractor personnel, are employed under the Soyudlu project. Of these, 55 are residents registered in the Kalbajar district. Given the limited availability of suitable candidates in the local labour market for positions requiring specialised qualifications, technical knowledge and work experience in the mining industry, specialists with the relevant qualifications and experience have also been recruited from other regions.

During 2026–2029, covering the project’s initial production and construction phase, approximately 700 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created. Once the Soyudlu mine reaches full-scale production, direct and indirect employment is expected to exceed 1,300 jobs.