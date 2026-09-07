Baku has made a strong contribution to global climate diplomacy, COP31 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Baku’s position in climate diplomacy is commendable, Trend’s correspondent reports.

Fatma Varank, CEO of COP31 and Türkiye’s deputy minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC).

She noted that Baku’s contribution to the climate agenda has extended beyond a single conference.

“The Baku-to-Belem Roadmap, which aims to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually, was developed in this city. This has provided a strong foundation for us on the road to Antalya.

“The mission of COP31 is clear. We are turning commitments into concrete results, projects and investments. In June, we announced the COP31 Action Agenda in Bonn, covering 10 priority areas. The key areas of this agenda are the transition to clean energy, zero waste, climate-resilient cities, the green industrial transition, youth and education, food security, oceans and seas, dynamic and resilient health systems, bioenergy, and climate implementation centers. This agenda has been designed as a call to accelerate implementation,” she added.

The Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Having become an important international platform on the climate agenda, Baku is hosting discussions during the event on the practical implementation of climate decisions, expanding international cooperation and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Government and state officials from various countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society, are expected to participate in the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda while making an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.