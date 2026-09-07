Iran sets third gasoline price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Starting Sept. 8, gasoline in Iran will be sold at a third price of 100,000 rials ($0.06) per liter.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, said this in a video address.

“The new price will apply after the 110 liters that each citizen is allowed to use per month. In the country, the price is 15,000 rials ($0.009) per liter for the first 60 liters of gasoline and 30,000 rials ($0.018) per liter for the next 50 liters,” she said.

The government spokesperson added that, given Iran’s current situation, gasoline consumption has been observed to be rising to some extent. She said the introduction of the additional price is intended to help address the situation and take certain measures to manage consumption.

During the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Aug. 22, 2026), gasoline consumption in Iran averaged 132 million liters per day, while domestic gasoline production stood at 122 million liters per day during the same period.

Iran has been a gasoline importer since 2021 due to high domestic consumption.

In the week from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, gasoline consumption in Iran totaled approximately 1.2 billion liters.