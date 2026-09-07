COP31 should turn climate pledges into projects and investment - President of Zero Waste Foundation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. COP31 must ensure a transition from climate commitments to implementation and tangible results, Samed Agirbas, COP31 High-Level Climate Leader and president of the Zero Waste Foundation, said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku, Agirbas praised Azerbaijan for its hospitality during COP29 and for continuing to support the climate agenda.

“We have learned a great deal from the COP29 presidency. Therefore, we are not starting a new journey today; we are continuing the journey to COP31 together,” he said, adding that the process is moving “from Baku toward COP31 in Türkiye.”

According to Agirbas, COP31 should bring climate ambitions closer to the real economy by turning commitments into projects that can attract investment and climate financing, as well as into large-scale solutions.

He stressed the importance of climate finance, particularly for developing countries, least developed countries and small island developing states facing serious climate-related threats. Agirbas also called for stronger cooperation between public and private sources of financing and urged stakeholders to ensure that climate action reaches cities, communities and people.

He said the conference should accelerate the energy transition, mobilize climate finance and bring governments, businesses, investors, cities and civil society together around practical solutions. “Non-state actors should be active partners in implementation, rather than simply participants in discussions,” Agirbas said.

He also highlighted the global Zero Waste movement led by Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan, saying it demonstrates how climate action can begin with individual daily choices and develop into a global movement. According to Agirbas, the circular economy and efficient use of resources should become integral parts of climate action, with waste viewed not simply as a problem but as a potential source of economic value.

He said the experience gained during COP29, the strong ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and support from international partners could help make COP31 a conference focused on implementation, partnerships and tangible results.

The Fourth Climate Week of the UNFCCC is being held in Baku through Sept. 11. The event is hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event brings together government officials, representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society.

The program includes sessions and panel discussions on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerated climate action. The events are expected to further strengthen Baku's role as a global climate platform and promote international cooperation ahead of COP31.