Iran seeks deeper cooperation with Tajikistan - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Iran is interested in comprehensively developing cooperation with Tajikistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to the Iranian president’s information portal, Pezeshkian made the remarks in a letter addressed to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of Tajikistan’s 35th anniversary of independence.

“Iran has made the comprehensive development of cooperation with Tajikistan a political priority. Iran reaffirms its determination to further strengthen relations based on mutual interests, ensuring peace and stability in the region, and enhancing shared cultural ties,” Pezeshkian said.

He said Iran considers it important to use the significant potential for developing and strengthening brotherly relations with Tajikistan, taking into account the two countries’ historical, cultural, linguistic and civilizational commonalities.

Pezeshkian congratulated Tajikistan on its independence anniversary and wished the country success.