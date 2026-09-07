Azerbaijan’s achievements can serve as a model for COP31 success, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan’s role and achievements can also serve as a model for the success of COP31, Elchin Allahverdiyev, head of the Climate Diplomacy Department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Allahverdiyev made the remarks during the panel discussion titled “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining Momentum in a Fragmented World,” held as part of the Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He said Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the international community, is successfully fulfilling its commitments.

“First and foremost, we put transparency at the top of our agenda and submitted our transparency reports ahead of schedule. This helped encourage other countries and contributed to the submission of more than 100 reports by the end of the month. At the same time, it helped build trust among other parties and encouraged them to submit their own reports,” Allahverdiyev said.

“To achieve success in international relations and in international and regional policy, you must first fulfill your domestic commitments. We are preparing for the second round of transparency reports, working with the COP30 and COP31 presidencies, and encouraging other parties to contribute to this process,” he added.

The Fourth Climate Week of the UNFCCC (CW4) is being held in Baku through Sept. 11, hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions as part of the event on the practical implementation of climate decisions, expanding international cooperation and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

The event is expected to bring together government officials from various countries, representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The event is expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.