Uzbekistan strengthens U.S. partnership with new Seattle consulate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan has officially opened its Consulate General in Seattle, establishing the country’s first consular mission in the Pacific Northwest and creating a new platform for expanding economic and people-to-people ties with the U.S.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

According to the Ministry, the opening of the consulate is expected to support the development of Uzbekistan-U.S. cooperation across trade, investment, technology, education and tourism.

The new diplomatic mission will place particular emphasis on strengthening trade, economic and investment relations between Uzbekistan and the United States. It will also work to expand engagement with leading U.S. companies and promote joint initiatives in high technology and innovation.

“The opening of the Consulate General in Seattle will provide an additional impetus to the further development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States,” the Uzbek side said.

Seattle’s position as a major U.S. center for technology, innovation and international business provides opportunities for Uzbekistan to establish closer contacts with American companies and investors, particularly in technology-intensive industries.

The consulate will also seek to facilitate direct contacts between Uzbek and U.S. business communities and support new commercial and investment initiatives.

Beyond economic cooperation, the mission is expected to contribute to stronger ties in education and tourism, while expanding people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The establishment of the consulate adds to Uzbekistan’s diplomatic presence in the United States and reflects Tashkent’s efforts to broaden its engagement with different regions of the country.

The new mission is expected to serve not only Uzbek citizens and businesses in the Pacific Northwest but also as a platform for developing broader institutional and commercial links.

Through its activities, the Consulate General will focus on identifying new areas for cooperation, connecting Uzbek and American businesses, and supporting joint projects in emerging sectors, particularly technology and innovation.

The opening marks a further step in Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen its multifaceted partnership with the United States and expand direct links between the two countries’ business and professional communities.