Sweden, Azerbaijan have significant potential for deeper cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Sweden and Azerbaijan have a significant potential for deeper cooperation, Executive Director of Swedish-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Emil Mirzayev told Trend.

He pointed out that an important part of the work of the Swedish-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses and institutions understand each other, find relevant counterparts and build practical connections between Sweden and Azerbaijan.



"The Chamber has supported several Swedish companies exploring opportunities in the Azerbaijani market and vice versa. Two of these relationships have already moved beyond the initial exploratory stage. One Swedish initiative is continuing to develop its plans and looking at the practical steps needed to establish activity in Azerbaijan. Another has already moved into active business operations and is selling its products in the Azerbaijani market," he said.

Mirzayev noted that the work does not stop at the bilateral Sweden-Azerbaijan relationship.



"Azerbaijan is closely connected to the wider South Caucasus, the Caspian region, Türkiye, Central Asia and European markets. As trade, infrastructure, energy and connectivity develop across the region, businesses increasingly look beyond individual countries and consider the wider economic landscape. This is also reflected in the Chamber’s work. The Chamber has maintained contacts with companies and professional partners in Georgia and has helped facilitate connections in the healthcare field. It has also been in contact with partners in Uzbekistan, sharing knowledge and experience from international business and cross-border cooperation," said the executive director.



He noted that the purpose is not to present the Chamber as an expert in every market or every sector.



"It is more practical than that: to share relevant experience, provide useful information and help people find the right counterparts. The regional business environment is becoming increasingly interconnected. This is particularly clear in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, technology, healthcare, logistics and trade. The development of the Middle Corridor is one example. It is not simply about moving goods from one place to another. It also involves ports, logistics, energy, digital infrastructure, industrial development and investment.

The same broader perspective applies to the energy transition. The opportunities are not limited to renewable energy generation. They also include electricity grids, transmission, storage, digital systems, engineering, technology and the infrastructure required to connect new energy capacity to markets," Mirzayev explained.

He went on to add that for Nordic companies, these developments can create opportunities to bring technology, engineering expertise and sustainable solutions into the region. For companies from Azerbaijan and neighbouring markets, they can create opportunities to develop relationships with Nordic businesses and reach new markets.



"There is still significant potential for deeper cooperation between Sweden and Azerbaijan, as well as across the wider South Caucasus and Central Asia. The focus remains practical: strengthening business and institutional connections, helping companies understand new markets and making it easier for the right people to meet. The aim is to help Swedish and Nordic companies develop a clearer understanding of Azerbaijan and the opportunities emerging in the region. At the same time, Azerbaijani companies should have a clearer path towards Sweden and the wider Nordic business environment. And where experience can be useful to partners in Georgia, Uzbekistan or elsewhere in the region, there is value in sharing it," Mirzayev concluded.



