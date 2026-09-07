Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A delegation of Azerbaijani religious figures active in Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq has been visiting Azerbaijan since Sept. 6, Trend's correspondent reports.

During the first stage of the visit, the guests visited sites in Baku reflecting Azerbaijan’s national, spiritual and religious heritage.

The delegation visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs, the Turkish Martyrs’ Monument and the Bibi-Heybat Mosque and Shrine Complex.

The visit is being held as part of the “Path of Victory: Following the Trail of Victory” project, organized by the Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values under Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

The visit aims to preserve national and spiritual values, strengthen ties between Azerbaijanis living abroad and their historical homeland, and communicate the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community.

Nearly 50 Azerbaijani religious figures active in Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq are participating in the visit.