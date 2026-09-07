Türkiye set to increase electrification rate to 35% by 2035 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Türkiye will increase the electrification rate to 35% by 2035, the country's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, CEO of COP31, Fatma Varank, said during the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, most of the issues discussed during the climate weeks are subsequently reflected in the COP agenda, and these platforms contribute to further accelerating global climate action.

"I really congratulate Climate Week. Because climate weeks are very important platforms. Many of the issues discussed during an effective climate week are already cooked in the kitchen at the COP and then presented at the COP. The agendas here, especially the discussions, meetings, and contributions on the action agenda, contribute to a more active implementation of the action agenda," Varank noted.

She pointed out that at COP28, global targets were set to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and double the rate of energy efficiency improvement.

"All countries have implemented regulations that will bring them closer to these targets. Turkey is one of these countries. We have worked intensively with the private sector to achieve this target, including by implementing all necessary legal regulations," the CEO of COP31 emphasized.

Moreover, Varank stated that the initiatives of the Azerbaijani chairmanship at COP29 on energy networks and energy storage systems have also aroused significant interest, and the relevant work has continued.

"Now, at the meeting to be held in Antalya at COP31, one of the main directions of our agenda has been determined as electrification. The goal of achieving the 35 percent target, called '35 by 35' on a global scale for 2035, has been set, and this was announced in Bonn in June," she also said.

According to her, a more detailed report on this target will be presented in New York. Within the framework of this process, the conditions under which various sectors will achieve the electrification target will also be determined.

" Electrification is a very broad concept. It is also important under what conditions countries will achieve the electrification goal while achieving this goal," Varank noted.

The CEO of COP31 emphasized the importance of developing countries developing financial and technical mechanisms to support them in achieving this goal.

"We are working on a mechanism called 'Bridge' that will facilitate access to finance for developing countries. We'll announce its first applications in New York as a pilot project in six countries. Most likely, electrification will be the main direction here," she said.

Varank noted that developing countries should not be left behind when setting a global electrification target.

"A number of developing countries, including the least developed island states and African countries, need financial and technical support to achieve these goals. As the COP presidency, we will also bring this matter to the COP31 agenda as a package," she stressed.

She further said that the main focus on electrification will be on areas such as industry, transport, energy efficiency in buildings, and electrification in buildings.

"As Türkiye, our current electrification level is 22 percent. We'll do several things, like other developing countries, to increase this to 35%," Varank added.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.