Azerbaijan set to introduce energy efficiency certification for buildings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Starting in January 2027, Azerbaijan plans to conduct energy efficiency assessments and certification for newly constructed, renovated, and modernized buildings, Jahid Mikayilov, the Head of the Energy Efficiency Department at the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Mikayilov made the statement during a roundtable discussion titled “Building Energy Performance Certification and Digital Building Passports,” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

He noted that, in accordance with current regulations, this process is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Jahid Mikailov emphasized that an energy efficiency subsystem is being created to implement the electronic building energy efficiency certification system.

“A good rule should not remain merely on paper. It must be backed by a working mechanism, institutional capacity, and modern digital infrastructure,” he emphasized.

The ministry representative stated that, although a building is constructed only once, it consumes energy for many years and decades. Therefore, the right decisions made during the design phase are of immense importance in the long term.

According to him, in addition to energy conservation in existing buildings, it is important to make energy efficiency an integral part of urban planning and architectural design from the very beginning of a building’s life cycle.

Mikayilov added that Azerbaijan has established a legal framework in this area, adopted the Law “On the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency,” and is developing relevant regulations and mechanisms for its implementation.