bp bets on close-to-zero level in methane emissions for Net Zero strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Keeping methane emissions and intensity close to zero is critical to achieving the Net Zero strategy by 2050, Regional HSE& C Manager at bp, Anar Mansurov, said during a panel discussion within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that by near-zero, we mean a threshold of around 0.4%, which is considered a near-zero indicator.

"In 2025, we achieved 0.02%, which is significantly lower than that threshold. So, in terms of methane emissions intensity, we are already at the threshold of near-zero.

The oil and gas sector accounts for about 35% of total industrial methane emissions, and we need to address this issue. So, we moved from engineering calculations to a multi-level system of methane measurements.

This system starts with near-real-time monitoring of all sources, then continues with real-time monitoring at the facility level and reconciliation of the data we collect," he added.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.