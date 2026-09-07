Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide announces premiere date of feature film "44" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The premiere of the feature film "44" will take place on October 1 at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

This was announced in a statement published by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, on Instagram.

"Dear friends!



On October 1, 2026, the long-awaited premiere of the feature film “44” will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, after which screenings of the film will continue in cinemas across the country.



In the run-up to the premiere, 12 teasers have been prepared, which we will be sharing with you over the coming weeks.



And today, we are pleased to present to you a series of the film’s official posters.



The first teaser will be released tomorrow!", the publication said.