Azerbaijan's SOCAR sets sights on near-zero methane intensity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The most important target for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is to achieve near-zero methane intensity, Head of SOCAR's Environmental Disclosures and Green Affairs Department, Mustafa Gurbanli, said during a panel discussion within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the company is working closely with international partners to implement and achieve these targets.

"There are already many partners and organizations that have done a lot of successful work. We decided to start cooperation with them to use the best practices of these institutions. We submitted our first report in 2025, and this was a great success for us.

SOCAR uses satellites, drones, and ground-based measurements to reduce emissions. We also cooperate with the UN Environment Program's MARS (Methane Alert and Response System) initiative.

MARS provides energy companies with information about potential emissions, and we are one of the companies that receive this emission data," he said.

Gurbanli emphasized that thanks to this program, we have managed to prevent more than 100 million cubic meters of emissions and return this gas to the system.

"Drones are also becoming an important part of our energy industry, and SOCAR is closely cooperating with international and local companies in measuring our emissions," he added.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.