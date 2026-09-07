Kazakhstan and South Korea strike deal to produce canned meat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Kazakhstan has reached an agreement with South Korea to implement a joint investment project to produce canned meat in the country.

This was announced by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, following the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Forum in Almaty.

According to the Ministry, the production facility is planned to be established in Kazakhstan, with Samsar Investment representing the Kazakh side. The total investment by the two sides is expected to amount to $1.3 million.

The sides also reached agreements on the export of 1,000 tons of beef worth $13 million from Kazakhstan to South Korea. In addition, Kazakhstan's Samsar Investment agreed to export 3,000 tons of refined sunflower oil to South Korea on a monthly basis.

The forum was attended by the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA). The Korean side was represented by a large business delegation of around 100 company representatives.

"Kazakhstan possesses not only abundant natural resources but is also an important economic and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. With its advantages in such areas as energy, industry and critical minerals, as well as the sustainable development of its agricultural and food industries, Kazakhstan offers significant opportunities to diversify and strengthen South Korea's supply chains," KOIMA Chairwoman Youn Young-mi said at the business forum.

Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov said that the Republic of Korea is an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. He pointed out the importance of not only increasing trade volumes but also expanding its structure by increasing exports of finished products and goods with high added value.

Overall, commercial documents worth $54.8 million were signed following the business forum, which brought together more than 200 representatives of the business communities of Kazakhstan and South Korea.

According to the ministry, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea has continued to grow. In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.17 billion, increasing by 1.3% compared with $3.13 billion in 2024. In the period from January through June 2026, bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion, while Kazakhstan's exports to South Korea increased by 17.2%.