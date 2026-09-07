Iran scales up its western gas transmission network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Steps are being taken to strengthen the gas transportation network in western and northwestern Iran.

This was announced by the Iranian Oil Ministry, citing the head of the 7th operational zone of the Iranian Gas Transportation Company, Jalil Basiri Parsa's remarks.

“There is a potential for transporting more than 100 million cubic meters of gas in the western part of the country. The implementation of transportation projects, the existence of parallel lines and alternative routes, and the development of infrastructure have increased the capacity of the gas transportation network in the western and northwestern part of the country,” he noted.

Parsa said that at the same time, the implementation of numerous programs has created conditions for the sustainable transportation of gas in the region and facilitated the control of pipelines and supplies. 48- and 56-inch transmission pipelines in the region are considered parallel and alternative lines.

The Pipeline Operations Center in Parsa Ilam Province has been commissioned. This center plays a significant role in the stability of gas transportation in the west of the country.

“The physical work on the construction of the Sanandaj Pipeline Operations Center in the Kurdistan Province of Iran are 80% complete. The necessary coordination has also been ensured for the handover of the third part of the ninth operational zone, which will increase the capacity and stability of the gas network in the west of the country.

The natural pressure drop in long transmission lines has doubled the need for the use of pressure boosting stations, and these facilities ensure maximum gas transmission during the cold months by maintaining the appropriate pressure,” he added.