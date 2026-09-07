Karabakh War victory holds great importance for Turkic world - Turkish cleric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War has great importance for the Turkic world, Turkish cleric Guven Dumanli told reporters in Victory Park during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports.

He first of all, thanked the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations and its staff for the invitation.

"We are visiting this place as delegations from many cities of Türkiye, as well as from other countries. This beautiful monument is a very important place for the Turkic world and our history," said Dumanli.

He recalled the liberation of the occupied lands by Azerbaijani soldiers during the Second Karabakh War.

"Our soldiers sacrificed their lives on this path, mixed their blood with the soil. There are those who returned as veterans. Our soldiers fought on this front and re-planted the Azerbaijani flag on those lands. We bow our heads in respect to them," he stressed.

The cleric noted that Victory Park is a monument of honor for the Turkic world.

"This is what is expected of us. From Fatih Sultan Mehmet to Shah Ismail Safavi, from Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, important work has been done for the independence and freedom of the Turkic world and Turkish lands. Today, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are doing very good work to show the independence and freedom of the Turkic world and Turkic lands, as well as the power of Turkic states all over the world," Dumanli emphasized.

He added that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have written their names in history in "golden letters" with the work they have done in this direction.

"We thank the Supreme Commander-in-Chief very much. Azerbaijan waged a very just and righteous war, a war that everyone supported. The enemy could not win this war. Even among the Armenians, there are those who say, "Karabakh was already Azerbaijan's; what did we have to do there?" he said.

Dumanli said that Azerbaijan is teaching the world a "war lesson" in this sense.

"It's an honor for us to be here. Tomorrow we will make our dream come true. We have longed for years, when we commemorated the Khojaly massacre in Istanbul, Zeynabiye, as well as the martyrs of January 20, and we believed that one day we would be in Shusha, Khankendi, Aghdam, and Karabakh. God willing, we will commemorate our martyrs in those places. We will make it happen tomorrow," the cleric noted.

He expressed his happiness and pride that he would be able to realize the trip to Karabakh that he had dreamed of since childhood.

"We are very happy, very honored, very proud. We are very grateful to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, their armies and soldiers," Dumanli added.