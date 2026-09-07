bp set to launch new renewable energy trainer program in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A new “Train the Trainers” program is expected to be launched in the coming days in cooperation with the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany and partners from eight countries, bp Vice President for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the opening ceremony of a modern renewable energy laboratory at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ADNSU).

Aslanbayli noted that all parties involved contributed to the implementation of the project. "All sides have made their contribution to the creation of this project. Everyone has contributed to bringing the project to completion and moving it to the next stage," Aslanbeyli said.

Furthermore, he stated that the foundation of the project was laid in 2020, when renewable energy became one of the key areas of bp’s strategy. "When the initiative was first put forward in this area in 2020, one of the main issues was how to develop human capacity in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan. At that time, discussions were held on supporting this initiative, and the ministry expressed its readiness to provide strong support," he said.

According to Aslanbayli, after the initial investment was attracted, the program was implemented with the initiative and support of the Ministry of Science and Education. "As a result, such a dual program became possible thanks to the exceptional support of first the Ministry of Education and later the Ministry of Science and Education. The scientific and technical foundation of the program, including laboratories, was created within this project," he said.

The bp vice president emphasized that the project included improving teachers’ English language skills, as well as support programs for two groups of students. "The center we are opening today is not just an investment in equipment and laboratories. It is an investment in Azerbaijan’s human capital, human potential and the future of the new energy sector, particularly renewable energy," Aslanbayli said.

The official noted that the young specialists, scientists and experts trained at the center are being prepared not only for one company, but for Azerbaijan’s energy sector as a whole.

Aslanbayli congratulated ADNSU leadership, students and all partners involved in the project. "We are very pleased that we have been able to contribute to this project. The center has been designed with attention to the smallest details. It provides high-level facilities, including laboratory classes, practical sessions, lectures, a library and opportunities for cooperation," he said.

He added that bp’s renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan are not limited to this initiative. "This is not our first project in the renewable energy sector. So far, the first Azerbaijani-language textbook titled ‘Introduction to Renewable Energy Resources’ has been translated. In addition, smaller-scale laboratories have been established at two vocational schools," Aslanbeyli said.

According to him, a new “Train the Trainers” program is expected to be announced in the coming days together with the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin in Germany and partners from eight countries. "The program envisages training 20 renewable energy instructors," he said.

Aslanbeyli also said that the establishment of a specialized laboratory on energy storage systems at Baku State University is planned. "Work is currently underway to establish an energy storage systems laboratory at Baku State University. We will hold discussions on this issue next week and are at the stage of preparing to sign the agreement," he said.

The bp vice president emphasized that the company is interested in contributing to the wider integration of renewable energy into Azerbaijan’s education system. "We are very pleased to contribute to the renewable energy sector and support the broader representation of this field in Azerbaijan’s education system. Our partnership with ADNSU has continued on a broad scale so far and will certainly continue with confidence in the future," Aslanbeyli said.